Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.91.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.34.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

