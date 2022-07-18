Highland Private Wealth Management Buys 312 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

