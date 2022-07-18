Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 253,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.53.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

