Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after buying an additional 188,783 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

VIG opened at $145.53 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

