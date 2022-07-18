Hills Bank & Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Trading Up 1.7 %

FDX opened at $217.83 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $301.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.46. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.