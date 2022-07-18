Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $103,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.69 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.66 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.