Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $130,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of PSX opened at $81.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

