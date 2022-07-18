Hills Bank & Trust Co Makes New $271,000 Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,356,000 after buying an additional 2,016,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,185,000 after purchasing an additional 143,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

Shares of ABC opened at $142.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

