Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.23.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $130.13 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $125.60 and a 52 week high of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

