Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $522.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.84. The stock has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

