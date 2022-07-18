Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $43.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.