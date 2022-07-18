Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,237,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.95.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $427.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $521.44. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

