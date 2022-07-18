Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Citigroup Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $49.98 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

