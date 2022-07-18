Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIMS. Citigroup cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

HIMS stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.68. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 19,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 670.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 193,989 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $524,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

