Hoese & Co LLP Has $567,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $256.72 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.55.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

