Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Horizon Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.27 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $752.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

