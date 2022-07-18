Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $487.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $490.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.40 and a 200-day moving average of $435.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

