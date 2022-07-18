Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 5.2 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.