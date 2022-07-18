Ibex Investors LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000. Prologis comprises about 0.1% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $121.01 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.57. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

