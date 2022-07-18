Ibex Investors LLC Invests $597,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Albemarle accounts for about 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $200.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.