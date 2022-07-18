Ibex Investors LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,575,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 540,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,120,200. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $54.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

