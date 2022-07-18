Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $106,169,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.96.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.42 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

