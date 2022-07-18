Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 1,661 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 557,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $767,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

