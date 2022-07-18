Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.71 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $7,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after buying an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after buying an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,576,000 after buying an additional 55,830 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.53 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.25 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

