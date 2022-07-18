Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,096,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LRCX. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.74.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $427.13 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average of $521.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

