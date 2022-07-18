Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $101.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

