Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.9 %

BBY stock opened at $72.47 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $132,799.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

