Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in AT&T by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.