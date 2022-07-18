Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 30,201 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 245.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,201 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 59,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $121.01 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day moving average is $143.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.