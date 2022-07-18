Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 6,177 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,836,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,750,000 after purchasing an additional 890,874 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after purchasing an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $528,618,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.83.

COF stock opened at $108.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.11.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

