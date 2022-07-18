Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 11,112 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,112 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,127.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FOX by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in FOX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 899,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. Fox Co. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.



