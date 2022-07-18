Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,193 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $70.74 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

