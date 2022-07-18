Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 75,160 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

