Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.83% of Imago BioSciences worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 540,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMGO opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences ( NASDAQ:IMGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

