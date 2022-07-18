Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €52.00 ($52.00) to €44.00 ($44.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.00) to €38.50 ($38.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €50.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($45.00) to €30.00 ($30.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Infineon Technologies stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

