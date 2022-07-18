Insider Buying: British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Buys 33 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 33 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 455 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($178.58).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Simon Carter acquired 30 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($180.54).

BLND opened at GBX 458.10 ($5.45) on Monday. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 440.20 ($5.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($6.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 515.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $10.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.29%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($6.90) to GBX 540 ($6.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.65) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.73) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British Land presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 549.17 ($6.53).

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

