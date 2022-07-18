Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Acquires £99,547.52 in Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Ronald bought 11,416 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,547.52 ($118,396.19).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 27.7 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 866.50 ($10.31) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,801.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,280.26. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.15).

A number of research analysts have commented on FEVR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.60) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,250 ($26.76) to GBX 2,000 ($23.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.03) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($36.39) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($26.08).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

