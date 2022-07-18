Insider Buying: Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) CEO Buys $999,998.16 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $999,998.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 39.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 13.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.