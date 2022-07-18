Insider Selling: Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $595,584.40 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares in the company, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.81. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

