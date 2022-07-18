Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Sells 9,275 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $35,152.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,878.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Local Bounti Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. Local Bounti Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $12.87.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Local Bounti Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Local Bounti from $8.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 49.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Local Bounti in the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

