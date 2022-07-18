Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

NYSE:ARCO opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $787.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCO shares. Bradesco Corretora raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.