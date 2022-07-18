Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 10,516 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,220 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average of $215.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

