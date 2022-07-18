Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $271.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.02.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

