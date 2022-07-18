Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.19% of Ayro as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger purchased 30,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AYRO opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a current ratio of 25.57. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.