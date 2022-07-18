Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 144.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $61.56 on Monday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.53.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

