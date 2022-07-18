Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 31,200 Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.09% of Ardmore Shipping at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,768,578 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 72,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 838,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,939 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.3 %

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $8.24.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.