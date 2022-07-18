Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 12.3% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $1,939,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Intel by 8.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 72,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

