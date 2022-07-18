Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Intellicheck Price Performance

IDN stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

