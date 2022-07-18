Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Has $9.77 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 10.4% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.