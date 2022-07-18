Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Intuit by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

